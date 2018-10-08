GR sub shop bathroom peeper pleads guilty
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man arrested after hiding a cellphone in the women's bathroom of a Grand Rapids restaurant entered into a plea agreement the day his trial was scheduled to begin.
In Kent County Circuit Court Monday, 21-year-old Brandyn Rosa pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, child sexually abusive commercial activity and capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person.
A second count of child sexually abusive commercial activity, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and a second count of possession of child porn were dismissed.
Rosa was arrested in late February after a teen girl spotted the cellphone, which was recording video, in the bathroom of the Penn Station East Coast Subs on 28th Street, east of Breton Road.
During their investigation, police found more images of unclothed minors on five of his electronic devices, including his phone, and added more charges. Some of the images he created himself in the sub shop's bathroom and some was downloaded from the internet.
In a jailhouse interview in March, Rosa told 24 Hour News 8 he knew what he did was wrong and that he was remorseful.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 30.
