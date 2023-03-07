GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — St. Patrick’s Day will be a week-long celebration in Grand Rapids, starting with the St. Patrick’s Day parade this Saturday.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday and will feature groups like high school bands, Grand Rapids city departments, Irish dancers, and Aquinas College study abroad students who have traveled to Tullycross, Ireland.

Parade organizer Patrick Newcombe said it’s good to be back after two years of COVID-19 cancellations and freezing cold temperatures last year.

“We really missed doing it in ‘20 and ’21. It was great to get back last year and we’re hoping for it to just get even bigger again this year,” said Newcombe.

Newcombe said parade staging and the kickoff point will be in front of the downtown Grand Rapids Public Library. The group will then make a right on Fulton and a right on Ottawa. Eventually, the parade will end up at Calder Plaza.

— Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the start time for the parade. We regret the error, which has been fixed.