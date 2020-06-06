GR splash pads, some park amenities to open Monday

Children play in the splash pad at Cherry Park in Grand Rapids. (Aug. 12, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids will open splash pads, some park amenities and city buildings on Monday.

Starting on Monday, the city’s 14 splash pads will be open daily 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Basketball courts, bike polo courts, futsal courts, pickleball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts, disc golf courses, soccer fields and skateboarding features will be open by the end of the week. In addition, grills, playgrounds and exercise equipment will open Monday.

Beginning June 12, the city will allow for shelter reservations of gatherings of 100 people or fewer.

People will be required to stay at least 6 feet apart from those not of their household. Organized contact sports will not be allowed.

Enclosed shelters and community gyms, restrooms and drinking fountains will be closed until further notice. The outdoor pools at Briggs Park, Martin Luther King Park and Richmond Park will remain closed for the 2020 season.

Also on Monday, some city departments, like 311 customer service center and income tax department, will be open for walk-in service. Other departments will allow for appointments. All departments are taking safety precautions.

People who come into city hall will need to check-in at the Calder level. They will be encouraged to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

More information can be found online.