GR shipping container company expanding amid demand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Blox, a Grand Rapids-based company that makes pools, homes and other structures out of shipping containers, is expanding to keep up with an increase in demand.

“We’ve been working on containers for several years and interest has grown over the years,” says Chris Van Doeselaar, Blox’s owner.

Interest in the company and its creations increased when Blox moved into its current building on Roger B. Chaffee Boulevard a few years ago.

“When we bought this building, we wanted to really show the shipping containers and how they can be used,” Van Doeselaar said. “We created this working showroom.”

In the warehouse you’ll see a home being constructed out of three containers.

At the front of the company’s facility, you’ll see a finished product: a hunting cabin with all kinds of amenities. It includes a bunk bed, stove, TV and storage space.

“Started out local in West Michigan, still primarily focused on West Michigan,” Van Doeselaar said. “But we’re getting requests further away, as far as Detroit, did an install in Traverse City this past summer.”

Too meet demand, the company is expanding its warehouse by 12,000 square feet. The expansion is scheduled to be complete by March 2020.

“Goal is to get building up and running, increase efficiency, increase our production level and be able to expand our offerings further regionally,” Van Doeselaar said.

Some of the company’s notable creations around Grand Rapids include the ticketing area at John Ball Zoo and the Cubi Market.