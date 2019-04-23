Grand Rapids

GR sets public hearing for proposed property tax hike

By:

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 12:21 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 12:59 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Property owners in the city of Grand Rapids will get a chance to add their two cents to the formula calculating their property taxes for next year.

A public hearing has been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 14 in the ninth floor city commission chambers.

The average tax bill is set to increase $20 next year. Under the proposed 2019-2020 rates, property owners who own a home with a taxable value of $54,251 (the average for a home in Grand Rapids) will pay $482.89. Last year's average taxable value was $51,520, carrying a tax bill of $462.19.

The city commission is set to vote on the new rates in late May.　

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries