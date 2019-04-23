GR sets public hearing for proposed property tax hike

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dowtown Grand Rapids over the Grand River.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Property owners in the city of Grand Rapids will get a chance to add their two cents to the formula calculating their property taxes for next year.

A public hearing has been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 14 in the ninth floor city commission chambers.

The average tax bill is set to increase $20 next year. Under the proposed 2019-2020 rates, property owners who own a home with a taxable value of $54,251 (the average for a home in Grand Rapids) will pay $482.89. Last year's average taxable value was $51,520, carrying a tax bill of $462.19.

The city commission is set to vote on the new rates in late May.