GR self-driving shuttle service restarts Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The May Mobility team and the city of Grand Rapids say they’ve made several adjustments to these self-driving vehicles in order to keep passengers safe.

The shuttles now have a partition or divider that splits the inside of the shuttle into two sections — with the attendant in front and passengers in back.

They will also now only allow one person to ride at a time or a group of riders who live in the same home. Everyone will be required to wear a mask, including the attendant.

The fleet also has a new UV-C light treatment system to disinfect the cabin between each ride and the halo fogger disinfection system will be used every day to disinfect the whole fleet.

“I am so proud of the May Mobility team for coming together with our partners to find the right combination of cleaning technologies to get the shuttles back in service in Grand Rapids – this is a perfect example of how nimble and innovative we can be as a company,” said Edwin Olson, founder and CEO of May Mobility in a release.

“The Grand Rapids shuttle program also demonstrates our company mission of delivering safe, efficient transportation options that will ultimately improve cities.”

These vehicles launched in July 2019 as part of the Grand Rapids Autonomous Vehicle Initiative until the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The vehicles operate on the existing West DASH route 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is free for riders on a first-come, first-served basis.