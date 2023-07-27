GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is looking for proposals for three projects, which were chosen during its participatory budget process.

Individuals, organizations, companies and agencies can submit proposals until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 3.

The first project involves designing and carrying out a program to increase access to affordable childcare during non-traditional working hours. This work will benefit second- and third-shift workers in the First and Third Wards, the city said.

Next, the city seeks to train non-police responders to effectively de-escalate mental health crises that do not need a police response in the Second Ward. The project entails implementing a mental health first aid training program and establishing an on-call volunteer system.

The final project involves developing a community-based violence reduction program for the Third Ward. The work will include identifying needs in particular neighborhood, creating neighborhood outreach teams, carrying out violence reduction strategies and increasing access to resources throughout the community, according to the city.

The three projects were chosen as part of Grand Rapids’ participatory budget process: Last fall, the city asked residents how it should spend $2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The funds would be split among the wards, with $600,000 going to the First Ward, $400,000 going to the Second Ward and $1 million going to the Third Ward, according to the city.

Based on community input, the city chose 12 projects in total to move forward.

This is the third round of proposal requests stemming from last year’s participatory budget process. The first round was in March, and the second round started in June.

After reviewing this round of proposals, the city said it hopes to carry out agreements with its chosen partners in the fall.

To learn more about the projects or submit a proposal, visit PBGR.org.