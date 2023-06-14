GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is seeking proposals for selected projects as part of the participatory budget process.

The city is looking for individuals, organizations, companies or agencies to tackle three initiatives: youth affordable housing and support, supporting victims of domestic violence program and community support and beautification.

The proposals must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.

More information about the initiatives and how to submit a proposal can be found at PBGR.org.

The projects are funded by $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Of that $2 million, the 1st Ward will get a total of $600,000, the 2nd Ward will have $400,000 and the 3rd Ward will get $1 million.

In October 2022, residents voted on where the funds would be spent across the city’s three wards. A steering committee created the list of recommendations and voters ranked them.