GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is seeking proposals for consideration for the Neighborhood Match Fund.

The city says these resident-led projects center on community, inclusion and increase the overall quality of life in neighborhoods. The fund awards contracts between $500 to $5,000 to community members or community-based organizations. The proposed projects should take place between March and August 2024.

Interested candidates can apply online through Dec. 31. More information about the program can be found by emailing nmf@grcity.us or visiting grandrapidsmi.gov/nmf.

The city said since the program began in 2017, it has helped fund 245 projects totaling more than $500,000.