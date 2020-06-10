GR seeks projects related to COVID-19, racial justice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids officials say it will provide matching funds for projects that support COVID-19 recovery and bringing communities together to address the impacts of structural racism.

The city says this initiative is part of the next round of funding in the Neighborhood Match Fund. This round of awards will include contracts ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, depending on the scope of work. Project leaders will be required to match the amount awarded.

Projects that support COVID-19 recovery should address the needs of those more vulnerable to the virus or the economic impacts caused by the pandemic.

The city is also encouraging submissions aimed at healing, learning and taking steps towards racial justice. Those proposals should be clear about the scope of the work, who will be facilitating it and how it will be designed in an equitable manner.

Officials say the projects must be led or co-led by a Grand Rapids resident. The program usually funds opportunities that bring the community together to learn.

The city is accepting submissions until July 12. The projects will take place between Sept. 1 and Feb. 28.

The projects must comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommendations and government orders at the time of the project.

More information can be found here.