GR seeks projects related to COVID-19, racial equity

Grand Rapids City Hall, which was closed to walk-in traffic due to coronavirus. (April 28, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids officials say it will provide matching funds for projects that support COVID-19 recovery, racial equity and improve the overall quality of life in neighborhoods.

The city says this initiative is part of the next round of funding in the Neighborhood Match Fund. This round of awards will include contracts ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, depending on the scope of work. Project leaders will be required to match the amount awarded.

The city is accepting submissions from June 1 to June 30. The projects will place between Sept. 1 and Feb. 28, 2022.

More information can be found online or by emailing nmf@grcity.us.

The city is also holding a virtual information session for residents to find out more information about the Neighborhood Match Fund on the City of Grand Rapids Office of Equity and Engagement Facebook page at 6 p.m. Thursday.