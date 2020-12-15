GR seeks outside organization to help curb violence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — City leaders are looking for new solutions after violent crimes, including a record number of homicides, plagued Grand Rapids this year.

The city will spend $225,000 over the next three years in search of those solutions.

This latest idea is an approach that relies less on law enforcement and more on the community to stop the violence.

“This is a tool that will be in addition to what our police officers do on a daily basis,” said Brandon Davis, director of Grand Rapids Office of Oversight and Public Accountability.

Candidates answering the city’s Request for Proposal must be a community-based organization that can connect with the community members and shown past success in curbing violence.

“We recognize that there are some places that community members will be able to enter that police officers never will. We recognize that there are some community members that have a greater level of trust in community members than police. This is about working together to see results,” Davis said.

The $225,000 contract with the city will be spread over three years.

Input from the community will be key to making the project work.

“I think the proposal’s moving in the right direction,” said Jeremy DeRoo, executive director of the community organization LINC UP. “It’s not about eliminating the police department. It’s about making sure we’re investing as much into improving the quality of communities that create conditions that don’t perpetuate crime.”

DeRoo and others have criticized past efforts by the city to curb violence, arguing the problem is less about people behaving badly.

“…But has been more the symptom of an underinvestment in communities that results in significant pressure that some parts of the city are facing,” DeRoo said. “I think the fact that we’re seeing safety issues arise during a pandemic across the county is a sign of how complicated a lot of these pieces are.”

The city is looking for groups who have proven track records at violence reduction, like Cure Violence, Operation Ceasefire, Advance Peace and NOLA for Life that approach the problem like public health officials approach viruses and other threats.

“There’s concentrations of crime that have happened, just like there’s concentrations of diseases that can occur in a certain area,” DeRoo said.

But addressing the social issues blamed for the violence are not likely to bring overnight cures.

Davis says he can’t predict when the city will be able to measure the success — or failure — of the approach.

“When we’re looking at issues like community violence. When we’re looking at the homicides that are happening in our community, what we’re saying is that it’s worth the investment to give this a try,” Davis said.

Proposals are due to the city by Jan. 15.

Davis says he hopes to make a recommendation to the city commission in February.