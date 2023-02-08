GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids school went into lockdown Tuesday due to a report of shots fired nearby, school officials say.

It happened around 3 p.m. at Harrison Park Academy, located on Muskegon Avenue near Richmond Street. Gunshots wear heard in the neighborhood near the school, Grand Rapids Public Schools said.

Students stayed in their classrooms until police cleared the scene, GRPS said. Students got out of school about 15 minutes late.

“When it comes to the safety of our scholars, we don’t take chances. Our team is grateful that Grand Rapids police were able to quickly respond to the scene and ensure the area was safe so that we could proceed with the school day safely,” GRPS said in a statement.

There was never an active threat to the school, GRPS said.