GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids dog park is reopening with expansions and improvements.

Hillcrest Dog Park, located at 250 Fuller Ave. NE near Michigan St. opened back up on Tuesday.

New features at the park include an expanded dog entryway, a fenced off-leash area and a wooded nature path. A new nature play section offers a creative approach to recycling.

“We’ve got some new play elements for the doggos and their owners. These are some elements, some logs and limbs from our forestry division, that have come down in other parts of the city and then instead of taking them into the landfill, we’ve recycled them into some play pieces for the dogs,” said David Marquardt, director of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation.

There is also new bench seating, a drinking fountain with a dog bowl, a rain garden, bike loops, and landscaping improvements. The city is expecting the park to get a new sign as well.

The project was funded by $350,000 from the city’s parks millage.

“For this project specifically, we used the last of the remaining funds of the 2013 seven-year millage. We are now getting into the newly-approved 2019 voter-approved millage where we are continuing to expand on our park spaces across the city moving forward,” said Marquardt.

Hillcrest Park is one of two dog parks owned and operated by the City of Grand Rapids. During the most recent strategic master plan, dog parks were a key public input theme, according to the city. Long-term plans to install more dog parks have been proposed for Riverside Park, Highland Park and a future southeast location, the city said.