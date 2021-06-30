GR restaurants struggling to hire, encouraging people to apply

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a job right now, leaders in the restaurant industry are looking for you. They say they’ve had trouble hiring people because of the pandemic.

All-In Hospitality Group, the company that owns Royals, Hancock, Winchester and Donkey Taqueria in Grand Rapids, is looking to hire more than 100 people to be able to get up to 100% capacity by next summer.

“What we’re fearful of is that group of people that all of the restaurants rely on to staff are gone and are never coming back,” said Chris Funaro, the director of operations for All-In Hospitality Group.

As the end of the pandemic draws near, Funaro says they’re having a hard time getting people back on staff.

“It’s been a struggle to sort of retain our current employees based on some competition that we’ve never actually had to deal with before,” said Funaro.

Funaro believes that competition includes other businesses offering higher wages, new restaurants in town, and overall, just more competition.

“What we fear is that the pandemic pushed people out of the industry because of so much uncertainty that was going on through the entire thing,” said Funaro. “We are encouraged and we’re doing everything we can.”

Funaro says among the four restaurants, they’re looking to hire more than 100 people for all positions including management, bartenders, servers and dishwashers.

“We believe in our training; we believe in our people and it’s an exciting career to possibly stumble into,” said Funaro.

He says if you are interested in a job, the time to put your name in the hat is now.

“Pretty much you can just knock down the door if you’d like,” said Funaro.

Funaro says you can drop off a resume in person or apply online through each restaurant’s website.