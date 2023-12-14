GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids restaurant has been named in a New York Time’s ‘best of’ list.

New York Times editors reporters eat “hundreds of meals in dozens of states” as they work to put together their best-restaurant lists, the article published Tuesday says.

“Inevitably we come across that one dish that we almost wish we’d ordered two of, and wish we could find closer to home,” the New York Times wrote in the “23 of the Best American Dishes of 2023” article.

The list includes everything from a stuffed cabbage dish found in Cleveland to Rocky Road Ice Cream With Macadamia Nut Dragées found in Hawaii.

One dish found at a Grand Rapids restaurant scored a mention: the Hire Katsu Curry at KCM, located at 209 Diamond Ave. in the East Hills neighborhood.

“Perhaps you live in a part of the country where katsu curry is abundant, and thus does not turn heads. Grand Rapids is not such a place, which is part of the reason my visit to KCM was so memorable,” New York Times Food desk contributor Brett Anderson wrote. “Larger reasons were the crisp perfection of the fried pork and the chef-owner Jason Kim’s convivial, prideful hospitality.”

KCM thanked the New York Times in a social media post, adding the dish has been very popular since the article’s publication.

“As always, We are committed to providing fresh and delicious meals,” the restaurant wrote. “Thank you all for your support!”