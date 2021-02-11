GR restaurant fully booked ahead of Valentine’s Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re planning on going out to eat for Valentine’s Day, you may want to check if you need a reservation. One West Michigan restaurant is already fully booked up.

The general manager of Bistro Bella Vita in Grand Rapids, Tristan Walczewski, says even though they’re only allowed to be open at 25% capacity, they’ve been very busy. Leading up to this weekend, all of their tables are already full.

Walczewski says it’s important now more than ever to support restaurants as they work to get back on their feet during the pandemic. He wants to set an example for others in the industry as they prioritize safety and cleanliness, even through a busy weekend.

Heading into the holiday, he wants the community to know that he is appreciative as they slowly return back to business.

“It’s very reassuring to see and especially as we progress during the pandemic and start to near the other side, to see our guests with such great reception towards the restaurant, especially a restaurant that has been such a pinnacle in Grand Rapids for such a long period of time,” said Walczewski.

Walczewski adds that he wants to encourage people to continue dining out as long as they do so safely.