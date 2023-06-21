GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids streets are busy with several new restaurants and other businesses that have opened over the last year.

Rich App, the retail, retention and attraction specialist for the city of Grand Rapids, said he’s seen around 60 businesses open over the last fiscal year, which ends in 10 days. He said the new restaurants are bringing a variety of options with them.

“What’s really fun about the restaurants that are coming in … there are a lot of very specialty restaurants coming in and a lot of ethnic restaurants coming in,” he said.

App said there are new Korean, Vietnamese, Sicilian, Mexican and Colombian restaurants in the area.

Restaurants that have opened their doors or are getting ready to open include Nagoya Hibachi Steak House and Sushi, Testa Rosa Pizzeria, Partage, Gatos Mexican Buffet and K-Pocha.

“We have a very wide range of people here, so we’re serving it in a really cool way,” App said.

He said the restaurants are bringing an “authenticity” with them, and with things like cool murals on the walls and mosaics, they’re places people want to check out.

One place he called “cute and authentic” is High Tea, a unique Grand Rapids business that offers a British tea experience.

“It’s cool to see someone say, ‘You know what? I believe that can work in my city,’ because that’s a non-traditional … business for a city like Grand Rapids. But in a growing city, we’re going to have different varied businesses,” App said.

He said Grand Rapids is the fastest growing city in the state, and “we’re doing it in a very healthy way and we’re doing it by working together.”

“I was super pleased with the amount of businesses we opened last year and we’ve eclipsed that number and passed that substantially by 50%,” App said.

Grand Rapids is growing the most in the age group of people between 20 and 36, he said, and several businesses — both restaurants and retail stores — cater to that demographic.

App sees outdoor dining becoming more popular and predicts the restaurant scene will continue to evolve over the next few years. The restaurants make neighborhoods more walkable, he said, and more vibrant for stores.

“The difference between a lot of these big box restaurants and some of these family-owned businesses is that these are your neighbors,” App said. “The employees that work in there … probably live in that neighborhood too. So I would hope that we have more support for these kinds of businesses because they’re the ones that really are driving the economy.”