GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids resource center is providing free meals to children all summer long.

SECOM on Buchanan Avenue will hand out breakfast and lunches to kids 18 years and younger every weekday during the summer. Adults 26 and under that are involved in special needs programs also qualify for the free meals.

The meals will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All meals must be consumed on SECOM’s property. The organizers will have chairs and tables set up for everyone to sit while they eat.

All meals have been classified as “USDA healthy food” by SECOM. There will also be staff on hand to assist with mealtime resources.

Food services begin Tuesday and will be closed on June 19 and July 4 for national holidays. Click here for more details.