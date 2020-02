GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 2400 people on the north side of Grand Rapids are waking up with no power Sunday morning.

According to the Consumer’s Energy Outage Map, the outage was first reported at 7:29 a.m. and the estimated time of restoration is 12:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon. This outage is affecting 2483 customers.

We are working to learn more on what caused the power outage. We will continue to update on air and online.