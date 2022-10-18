GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The results are in after the city of Grand Rapids asked citizens how they wanted the city to spend some of their tax dollars.

It was part of the city’s new approach to getting more input from citizens through the participatory budget process. A total of $2 million is available across the city’s three wards.

Residents had the chance to add their 2 cents on where the $2 million would be spent earlier in October.

Of that $2 million, the 1st Ward will get a total of $600,000, the 2nd Ward will have $400,000 and the 3rd Ward will get $1 million.

A steering committee came up with the list of recommendations and voters ranked them.

First Ward voters put childcare for 3rd shift workers at the top of their list, community mental health response was the top vote getter in the 2nd Ward, while lead waterline replacement topped the list in the 3rd Ward.

Other ideas on those lists will also get funding.

Over 2,000 people took part in the voting.

City Manager Mark Washington said he’s satisfied with the process.

“A lot of the things they wanted to find were things we were already planning to do,” Washington said. “But now we can do more of it in a different way. So it confirmed a lot of the things were already in place and the direction we’re heading as a city.”

City commissioners are expected to vote on the projects next month.