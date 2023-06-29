GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you live in Grand Rapids, you can officially start lighting off fireworks to celebrate Independence Day Thursday.

City ordinance allows for consumer-grade firework displays between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. on June 29 through July 4.

It has been a particularly dry year in West Michigan, which means there is a higher risk of fires. It’s recommended that you keep a bucket of water or a garden hose close by and wet down the law around the location you plan to light them off.

“Just take a garden hose or set your sprinkler out that morning and just let your sprinkler run throughout the course of the day until you know you are ready — a couple of hours before you are ready to light them off,” said Grand Rapids Fire Department Deputy Chief of Operations Jack Johnson. “After the fireworks are done, give them about a 30-minute cool-off period, and then we hose down as well.”

Johnson adds it’s important to make sure you are buying consumer-grade fireworks, not commercial ones. Lighting fireworks outside the city’s designated times could lead to a $1,000 fine.