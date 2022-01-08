GR residents hit the snowy hills for city’s free sledding activity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan got plenty of snow this week and many in Grand Rapids spent the day taking advantage of the winter weather.

Residents got to enjoy some winter activities at Mulick Park and Plaster Creek Park Saturday afternoon.

Grand Rapids Parks and Recreations Department sponsored free sleds and warm clothes to those who came out.

“The one thing we’ve seen with COVID is that demand for outdoor activity was to be healthy, to be outside, to be in the fresh air. Some of these activities are a really great way to reenergize yourself and take care of your mental health and physical health as well,” David Marquardt, director of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation, said.

The city saw at least eight inches of snow over the past few days, and families said even though it’s cold they wanted to get out and enjoy the snow.

They also appreciated the city’s effort in making sure the community could get outdoors.

“I’m excited the city is taking initiative to make it easier and more accessible for people to get outdoor and play in the snow,” one resident said.

Weather permitting, you can catch more of the fun each Saturday at Mulick or Plaster Creek Parks from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The city will have other pop up sledding events at other hills. You can stay up to date on the city’s parks and recreations Facebook and Instagram pages.