GR requests proposals from agencies to implement ‘Cure Violence’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has issued a request for proposals from organizations interested in leading the implementation of a program to curb violence in the city.

The city is looking for an agency or community-based organization to implement Cure Violence, a one-of-a-kind program that uses a public health model to stop violence, it said in a Wednesday release.

The Office of Oversight and Public Accountability is asking for proposals as Grand Rapids recovers from a violent 2020.

The Cure Violence program uses staff, or “Violence Interrupters” hired from within communities to strategically combat violence.

The city is looking for proposals from agencies that have a presence within Grand Rapids neighborhoods. The agency will help implement the program in partnership with other community groups.

It would also help create a sustainability plan, recruit and hire workers, hold community events, analyze all shootings and provide updates to the city.

Grand Rapids is contributing $75,000 for the first year, and is committed to invest in two more years, it said, and Spectrum Health is also partnering with the city by providing $300,000 for the program.

Proposals are due at 11 a.m. on June 16.

