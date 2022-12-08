An undated courtesy photo of the intersection of Monroe Center Street and Ottawa Avenue.(Courtesy city of Grand Rapids)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Six traffic signals in downtown Grand Rapids will be reactivated after being turned into all-way stops.

In a news release, the city said traffic signals at the following downtown intersections will be reactivated the week of Dec. 12:

Ottawa Avenue NW and Fountain Street NW

Ottawa Avenue NW and Monroe Center Street NW

Ottawa Avenue NW and Louis Street NW

Ionia Avenue NW and Fountain Street NW

Ionia Avenue NW and Monroe Center Street NW

Ionia Avenue NW and Louis Street NW.

According to the city, the new traffic signal timing will help reduce wait time for pedestrian crossings while allowing vehicles to move through the intersection more efficiently.

The city turned the six intersections to all-way stop mode as part of a pilot by the Mobile GR Department to test the impact on safety, walkability, and traffic flow during the summer of 2020. At the time, there was less vehicle traffic in downtown Grand Rapids due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile GR Department found that as vehicle traffic returned during the pilot period, the all-way stops did not improve the overall wait times for pedestrian crossings and, at times, created additional issues, according to a news release.