GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids rabbis are joining the push to allow undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses.

The show of solidarity from Michigan’s Jewish community includes 26 rabbis statewide. In a letter released this month, the rabbis called on the Michigan Legislature to pass the set of bills dubbed “Driver’s Licenses for All.”

Two Grand Rapids rabbis, David Krishef of Congregation Ahavas Israel and Michael Schadick of Temple Emanuel, signed the letter stating, “undocumented Michiganders deserve dignity and security.”

Advocates say that’s been missing since 2008 when the state started requiring people to prove U.S. citizenship or immigration status to get a driver’s license or state ID card. That change has denied driver’s licenses to people who are undocumented.

“Driver’s licenses allow people to go through the basic activities of everyday life — getting groceries, dropping off children, commuting to work — without the fear they will get separated from their families,” the letter reads.

Solomon Medintz, an organizer for Detroit Jews for Justice, told News 8 the letter shows “a huge demonstration of consensus” in the Jewish community that the issue is a priority.

“I think it also reflects the broad consensus among Michiganders that this is common-sense legislation,” Medintz said.

“Jews also have a history of being marginalized in society,” he added. “We want to make sure our neighbors have the same rights as everyone else.”

The “Drive Safe” bills would allow undocumented immigrants to get a driver’s license as long as they provide proof of residency. That used to be the case before things changed in 2008.

“This is something that people had and then was taken away from them,” Medintz said.

Sarybet Gonzalez, a volunteer for Movimiento Cosecha Grand Rapids, told News 8 allowing undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses is “the bare minimum.”

“We give a lot to this country, and it seems like our voices are never heard,” she said. “The least we could get is a driver’s license.”

The Michigan League of Public Policy estimates 55,000 people could get ID. Supporters say it would help them secure healthcare and housing.

“People need a license to transport themselves to their medical appointments,” Gonzalez said. “Sometimes family have emergencies across the state.”

The legislation has been introduced several times since 2008, most recently by Democrats in April.

“Over the last seven years, undocumented Michiganders and their allies have gotten the Drive SAFE bills introduced five times, but the bills have never passed,” the letter states. “That wait cannot continue.”

Gonzalez projected frustration with both parties for not getting it done.

“There’s a lot of Democrats right now in the state of Michigan in power, but that hasn’t made a difference and neither has any other party,” Gonzalez said.

After the most recent set of bills was introduced, Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, told Bridge Michigan “we can all support” making it easier for legal immigrants to get state identification.

“Those that chose to enter this country illegally, however, have made the choice to break our laws and should not be able to obtain official state identification affirming they are who they say they are,” Nesbitt told the publication.

Movimiento Cosecha, the immigrant rights group, has long campaigned for change to the law. In May, 15 years since the change went into effect, Cosecha marched across Grand Rapids, holding signs demanding “Driver’s Licenses for All.” Last year, they blocked part of US-131 to raise the issue.

“It’s really frustrating because we know how many people have suffered from not having a driver’s license,” Gonzalez said. “There’s so many people that could benefit from having this. It’s really sad and unfortunate to see as hard as we’re trying, we’re not getting any response. We need to because we deserve it.”