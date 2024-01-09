GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Museum is bringing back one of its more star-studded events this week.

Concerts Under the Stars returns to the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium as artists Silent Spirit and iVy Garvey are set to take the stage Thursday and Friday night.

Each show in the series will feature an artist’s performance under the stars of the planetarium and other digital visuals to enhance the experience. The shows begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

“We can’t wait to bring back Concerts Under the Stars at the Chaffee Planetarium,” GRPM’s Planetarium and Theater Manager Jack Daleske said in a statement. “This year promises an exciting lineup, blending the talents of local musicians with digital artists, creating an unforgettable full-sensory journey that’s truly one-of-a-kind.”

The next shows will be held Feb. 15 and 16 featuring Brother Wolf and Emily Hromi. The final shows of the season will be Sarena Rae and KB Brown on March 21 and 22.

Tickets to each show are $16 for members of the museum and $20 for non-members. Your ticket to the show will also give you access to the first two floors of exhibits. You can get your tickets by clicking here.