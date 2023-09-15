GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Library is looking for its next poet laureate, and you can apply now.

Every three years, the library searches across Kent County for someone who not only excels in the art of poetry but also looks to inspire others through the medium.

“We’re looking for people who are, obviously, publishing poetry. And having that is a real plus, but we also want to really know that the poet laureate is going to be engaged with the people of the city of Grand Rapids. That’s the real focus of this program,” Steve Assarian, GRPL’s business and career librarian, said.

A winner will be announced in December and will serve in the position for the next three years.

During their time as the laureate, the winner will be expected to work with the poetry community in West Michigan and put on programs at the library and in the city while also being a luminary for the community.

Assarian said the winner, who will be selected by a board of judges, will have a great responsibility that he hopes reflects well on the library itself.

“One of the things you really realize working with poets and reading poetry and understanding poetry is that it’s an art form that can really transform you as a person and really make those deep connections that we as a public library want to make as an institution,” he said.

You have until Oct. 15 to apply to become the next poet laureate. You can do so by clicking here.