GR Public Library limits hours due to COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Library will be reducing their hours in response to the COVID-19 surge, which is causing staff shortages.

Starting Jan. 20, all GRPL branches will close at 6 p.m. daily and the main library will close at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Opening times will still be the same. The Ottawa Hills, Madison Square, West Side and Van Belkum branches will be closed on Saturdays.

GRPL has not yet said when it will return to normal hours.

Curbside hold pick-up service is available during open hours at the Yankee Clipper, Seymour, and West Leonard branches. In-person programming will be virtual. All other library services will still be open to the public.

For more information, visit the GRPL website or call 616.988.5400.