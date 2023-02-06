GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Library unveiled its newest free service, a teen hygiene locker, at the start of the year.

The blue locker is discreetly tucked into a corner of the teen section. The locker offers a variety of hygiene products, including menstrual supplies, hair ties, deodorant, dental care products and socks.

“We recognize the library is a really special area and that you can come and just use our spaces,” Megan Biggins, public services coordinator for GRPL, said. “We want people to feel welcome in our spaces and part of feeling welcome is feeling comfortable. Whether that’s offering someone a comfortable chair or basic human dignity.”

The library has supplied the products for the hygiene locker for about two months and has just started to accept donations. Since its installation, nearly 250 products have been used, Biggins said.

“Also in the teen needs locker, we do provide a list of resources for people who may need more than what we can offer them,” she said.

The list includes housing, food and mental health services as well as local nonprofit numbers.