GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 12-week program in Grand Rapids will aim to improve participants’ mental health through running.

Two organizations, Still I Run and The Well Being, is hosting the Starting Line Scholarship program starting June 20 for 20 people who are struggling with their mental health. The program will use the Couch to 5K program to get people ready for the LMCU Bridge Run 5K on Sept. 12.

“What we want to do is have these people see the difference that exercise and movement and specifically running in this case can make for them in their lives,” said Brendan Kelly, the co-founder of The Well Being, a counseling and fitness center in Grand Rapids.

“(Research shows) exercise is one of the most effective forms of mental health treatment that there is,” he later said.

The group will meet twice a week, with a fitness class and group mental health therapy on Tuesdays and a group run at Riverside Park on Saturdays.

Sasha Wolff, the founder and executive director of Still I Run, said they’ll set participants up with everything they need, including workout gear.

“We’re literally going to give individuals everything they need to run,” Wolff Said.

Applications for the 12-week program are now open. For more information on the program and to apply, go to stillirun.org.