GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An organization working to help new entrepreneurs become successful is celebrating its 10th class of graduates.

Seventy-seven participants graduated this week from four of SpringGR’s programs: the Small Business Accelerator in English and Spanish, the Idea Lab and the Kzoo Station Kitchen Incubator. Arlene Campbell, the director of programs and operations for SpringGR, said the goal is to help entrepreneurs build strong and profitable businesses.

“We take businesses from startup with our Idea Lab all the way through to our 250 Project and our Small Business Accelerator, just to help them not only get started and grow, but to build and scale their business, as well,” she explained.

Participants get business coaching as they learn to apply the curriculum to grow their business.

Campbell joined SpringGR after running a business with her husband for almost two decades.

“I always tell our SpringGR alumni and people in the classes, I learned a lot of things the hard way and I sure wish there was a SpringGR that would have been there to help me not only understand the fundamentals of business, but help us grow,” she said.

Two of the entrepreneurs who graduated this week from the Small Business Accelerator, Rafael Hernandez and Michael Guzman, said the information they learned was invaluable.

“It’s an incredibly humbling experience. You don’t know how much you don’t know about something, and that was definitely me when it came to business,” Guzman said. “I had an idea. I had a passion. But as far as direction, it wasn’t something that I got in my traditional education, and there’s just a wealth of information that I got from SpringGR.”

Guzman started a business called Save the Self, which helps people address what he described as “new age” behavioral addictions,” things like phone usage, video games, shopping and pornography.

“It was born from struggles that I went through personally with addiction and when I came out on the other end of that, I said I wanted to make something out of my suffering,” Guzman said. “I want to help people recover and pull themselves out of that vicious cycle.”

After graduating this week, Guzman said the next step for his business will be working on expanding his office and getting the word out about Save the Self.

Hernandez is working on getting what started as a side hustle into a retail space and hiring employees. He and his girlfriend started restoring furniture after the pandemic. They turned one of the bedrooms in their two-bedroom apartment into a workshop and moved into a bigger space six months later.

“It’s super exciting to see a venture take off and actually be successful and profitable,” Hernandez said. “I became a little stagnant in the business … so SpringGR gave me an opportunity to step away from my business and actually grow and take it to the next level.”

He said he couldn’t speak highly enough of his coach, who “pumps nothing but motivation and positivity and energy into you, and puts himself fully out there and available for you.”

While the 14-week program was a big commitment for Hernandez, who has a 16-month-old child, he said it was worth it, which Guzman echoed.

“It was a huge boon to my business and also to my confidence and my awareness of what it is that I’m really capable of,” he said.

Guzman and Hernandez were both pitch contest winners, turning that they learned into a three-minute business pitch to win $750.

Applications for the next class are open through the end of the summer. Business owners who have made at least $1,000 in sales should apply for the Small Business Accelerator. Those still forming their business should apply for the Idea Lab. Food-based businesses should apply for the kitchen incubator program.

“If you’ve been interested in the entrepreneurial world for any amount of time or if you’ve been a business owner, we would love to have you apply,” Campbell said.

She said SpringGR wants to help entrepreneurs grow and be a part of their community.

“As more people have opportunity to be entrepreneurs, that produces a thriving community,” she said.