GR police unions warn against proposed budget cut

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids police officers unions are urging residents to tell city leaders not to cut some $9.4 million from the department’s funding.

Amid nationwide calls to cut police funding and redirect the cash to other community projects, a Grand Rapids commissioner has floated reducing the Grand Rapids Police Department’s share of the general fund from nearly 39% to the city charter-mandated 32% minimum. That would decrease GRPD’s current $55.1 million portion to $45.7 million.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference, the Grand Rapids Police Officers Association and Grand Rapids Police Command Officers Association said the move would lead to dozens of layoffs and negatively affect people who live in high-crime areas that the unions say already don’t have enough police presence.

“The residents … who continue to call the GRPD for help will be disparately affected if the GRPD is defunded,” a joint release from the unions read in part.

The unions said if the $9.4 million cut happens, GRPD would lose 78 officers who “represent the most diverse segment of our department” and all its interns, who are part of a diverse hiring initiative.

They said the layoffs would necessitate broad reorganizing that would mean only the most serious crimes are investigated. They painted that as a grim situation, citing a number of statistics including 17 homicides in the city so far this year, an about 11% increase in violent crime and an about 32% increase in gun crime in the first quarter.

While the release didn’t explicitly address recent protests, it did note that “we have also been experiencing consistent incidents where large groups of individuals have unlawfully been interfering with traffic in major intersections,” adding that those incidents had involved reports of shots fired and delayed some emergency responses.

“The GRPOA and GRPCOA are fully aware that it is up to the community to determine how they want to be policed,” the release concluded. “Today we are simply attempting to provide information directly to our residents and businesses. If the outspoken minority that are demanding GRPD return to 32% of the budget are the only voice, we fear the ability to keep our community as safe as our department and our citizens have come to expect.”