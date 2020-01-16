Closings & Delays
GRPD: Child seriously injured in hit-and-run

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured a child in Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cherry Street SE and Madison Avenue SE.

Sgt. John Wittkowski said the suspect vehicle is a small dark-colored pickup truck, driven by a woman.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, which are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

