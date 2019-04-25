GR police searching for shooting suspect Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of Terrell Nigel Tate. (April 25, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of Terrell Nigel Tate. (April 25, 2019) [ + - ]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of attempted murder.

Authorities are looking for 32-year-old Terrell Nigel Tate after a Sunday night shooting on South Division Avenue and Cherry Street. One male victim survived the shooting, according to a press release.

On Wednesday, the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office issued a four-count felony warrant for Tate, which included charges of assault with intent to commit murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

Tate is 5 foot 8 inches and weighs about 170 pounds.

Authorities say Tate should be considered dangerous and people should not approach him directly. Police note he has connections in Grand Rapids and the Flint-area.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.