GR police release name of 1st homicide victim of 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of the woman who was killed in a deadly shooting on Grand Rapids’ northwest side.

The Grand Rapids Police Department identified the victim of the city’s first homicide of 2021 as 65-year-old Sandra Kay Carter of Grand Rapids.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday at a duplex at the intersection of Leonard Street NW and Alpine Avenue.

A neighbor told News 8 she saw a man walk up to the front door and then fire shots into the home as Carter answered the door, hitting her. The shooter then ran away, headed north on Alpine. The neighbor said she called 911 and then went outside to console the victim’s grandson.

Carter was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries Monday.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.