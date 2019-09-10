GR police investigate armed robbery near GVSU

Police investigating an armed robbery near Grand Valley State University’s Pew Campus Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating an armed robbery near Grand Valley State University’s Pew Campus.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday in a parking lot on Winter Avenue near Blumrich Street, across the street from the GVSU Innovation Center.

There were no reports of injuries.

The Grand Rapids Police Department did not released any description of a possible suspect or any further information surrounding the incident.

