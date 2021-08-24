GR police ID body of teen pulled from Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police have identified the body that was discovered in the Grand River Monday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department identified the victim Tuesday as 16-year-old Damontrell Brown of Grand Rapids. The Kent County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled his death an accidental drowning.

His body was found Monday morning near the west bank of the river, south of Leonard Street.

The teenager was last seen between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday near Richmond Park in northwest Grand Rapids. GRPD said his family and officers had been looking for him since Saturday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the GRPD Major Case Team at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.