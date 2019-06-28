GR police, city address 10 shootings in 5 days

Police are at a scene of shooting on Joe Taylor Park in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the city poised to select its new police chief, Grand Rapids’ interim police chief and city leaders held a news conference Friday to share their action plan to address a recent string of shootings.

The news conference started shortly after 10 a.m. Friday at Joe Taylor Memorial Park, where the most recent shooting took place.

City Manager Mark Washington said during the news conference that Grand Rapids is still a safe city and the overall crime rate is not up, despite recent spat of gun violence.

Officers responded to 10 shootings within five days, which injured six people. The recent uptick in violence has raised concerns from city leaders and residents.

At the same time, Grand Rapids city officials have said they plan to introduce the new police chief by the end of the month. The search is down to two finalists— Grand Rapids Deputy Police Chief Eric Payne and retired Pittsburgh Assistant Police Chief Larry Scirotto — after Lansing’s police chief pulled his name out of consideration.

