GR podcaster who donated kidney holds food drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Earlier this month, News 8 told the story about a man from West Michigan who donated his kidney to an old high school classmate, ultimately saving his life.

He is now hosting a food drive and hoping to help families in need this holiday season.

Grand Rapids Griffins announcer Eric Zane, who also runs a podcast, says this idea ultimately came from his audience. He believes the need this year is more important than ever.

“It just seems to me as it’s so obvious that we just need to help each other a little bit more,” Zane said.

It’s the season of giving, and Zane is doing his part.

“Honestly, if I didn’t know I was operated on, I would have no idea. You can’t really tell anything internally has changed within me,” Zane said.

Zane donated his kidney to a former classmate who he hadn’t spoken to in years.

“That’s a fantastic feeling knowing that something I have has allowed someone to live, and everything‘s fine in my world,” said Zane.

Now Zane wants to continue paying it forward by hosting a food drive. The idea came from his listeners.

“They said, ‘Here take the money, buy the food, and we’ll give it away,'” Zane said.

They helped him raise enough money to provide about 100 meals to people in the community, with the extra being donated to Kids’ Food Basket. It will be drive-thru style and first come, first serve. Each bag will hold a full meal.

“No questions asked,” Zane said.

Zane wants other people to know that it’s never too late to step up and help.

“Especially because the way of the tone has been in the past 12 months, I think we need to get back to just caring a little bit more for people. Just a little bit, and I think that will go a long way,” Zane said.

The food drive will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ervine’s Auto Repair in Grand Rapids. Zane says he hopes to continue hosting events like this for years to come.