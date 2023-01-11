GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two metro Grand Rapids students have been nominated to play in elite national basketball games based on their skills.

Macy Brown of East Grand Rapids High School and Pace Rickard of Grand Rapids Christian High School have both been nominated to play in the McDonald’s All American Games, held at the end of March. The top 24 girls and top 24 boys chosen to play will be announced on Jan. 24 on NBA Today and ESPN.

High school seniors are nominated each year to play in the McDonald’s All American Games. This year, 722 students were nominated. To be considered, players must be nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or someone on the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee.

Players are nominated based on certain criteria like basketball skills, accolades and good behavior.

Previous nominees include Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, Anthony Davis, Maya Moore, Trae Young, Breanna Stewart and many more.

For more information and a list of all nominees, visit the McDonald’s All American website.

The games will be played on March 28 and be aired on ESPN. You can buy tickets starting on Jan. 24.