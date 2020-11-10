GR plans to move sewer off 201 Market site

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

The river view of 201 Market Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. (File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids officials have taken the first steps on an $18.6 million project to move a sanitary sewer on 201 Market Ave. SW in the hopes of creating an amphitheater.

The Community Development Committee approved Tuesday a memorandum to move the sewer on the 15-acre site along the Grand River.

The sewer, which has stalled developments for years, would be rerouted to Market Avenue.

Most recently, the sewer derailed a deal between the city and an Indianapolis-based developer to redevelop the site. City officials said the cost of cleanup and needed infrastructure improvements made it too expensive for the developer to move forward.

Amway Hotel Corporation and 63 Market Avenue Holdings would invest $7.3 million in the project under the agreement. The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority and the city would cover the rest of the project.

The map of a an $18.6 million project to move a sanitary sewer on 201 Market Ave. SW. (Courtesy of the city of Grand Rapids)
The City Commission is expected to give the final approval to the project during its 7 p.m. Tuesday meeting. No discussion about the project is expected at the meeting.

Once the sewer is removed, the memorandum calls for a 14,000-seat amphitheater to be built on the site. However, the amphitheater hasn’t been approved yet.

