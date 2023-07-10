GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More people are playing pickleball and it’s becoming increasingly popular among young adults. A club in Grand Rapids dedicated to the growing sport wants to get younger kids involved.

The Grand Rapids Pickleball Club offers kids 8 to 17-year-olds free lessons at Belknap Park.

“When parents don’t know the sport it’s hard to go write a check for $1,500 for lessons, so we just decided we weren’t going to charge the kids. We don’t even require a club membership,” Larry Keefe, a member of the Grand Rapids Pickleball Club, said.

Most gyms and organizations in the Grand Rapids area do.

Brian Leja’s 8-year-old son takes lessons from members of the club. He says the free opportunity cuts down on monthly costs and stress.

“I think it’s really nice to not have to show them how to play,” Leja said.

Molly Hassenrik, 15, is an avid soccer player but has grown to love the new sport.

“I think pickleball is fun, and I want to get into it more,” she said.

The age of players on the pickleball court has changed over the last three years. People over 55 years old used to dominate the game. Now, you’ll find more 18 to 33-year-olds.

“I definitely like seeing that,” Leja said. “It’s neat to see all of the age groups enjoy the same activity.”

Schools aren’t offering it as a competitive sport yet. It’s something Keefe says he would like to see.

“If there is a school or a park district or any kind of community that’s looking for help with its youth program, we have paddles. We have balls. We have nets and people that are willing to come teach and help so we really want to get youth pickleball going in the area,” Keefe said.

There are four courts reserved just for the youth.

The free lessons are offered on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. You must sign your child up to attend at Grand Rapids Pickleball Club. Free play is offered after the lessons and on Wednesdays beginning at 5 p.m.