GR pastors to speak against systemic racism

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of Grand Rapids pastors is holding a news conference Thursday to speak against systemic racism.

The Grand Rapids Association of Pastors, G-RAP, is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. at the steps of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, located at the intersection of Franklin Street SE and College Avenue SE.

The news conference will air on WOOD TV8 and stream live on woodtv.com.

G-RAP says the speakers will include pastors from across the denominational, racial and economic spectrum.

“Unjust actions by police officers are but one example of what racism has done to our country and our community — not the only example. G-RAP has been meeting for over 5 years, learning from each other and leading many of our city and police officials in hard conversations about racial injustice in all its forms. On Thursday, they will start that hard conversation with the entire city,” G-RAP said in a news release.

