GR park’s plan calls for new park and trails

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD) — A newly-approved master plan for parks in the city of Grand Rapids outlines renovations to several parks and includes the addition of a new park in the southeast portion of the city.

The five-year plan also includes new proposed trails in the city, including a path along the Grand River between Ann and Leonard Streets that would connect existing trails.

“We’re very excited about this project,” David Marquardt, director of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation, said. “It’s really the last remaining trail connection that, once completed, will allow for full connectivity up and down the river corridor through the core of Grand Rapids.”

The vision for Riverside Park on the city’s north side has several proposed additions, including a boating facility with rentals, amphitheater and off-leash dog area. Work on some of those projects will start this year.

“Starting this spring we’ll actually be implementing and putting in one of Grand Rapids’ very first universally accessible kayak launches,” Marquardt said of the plans at Riverside Park. “In addition we’ll be making some renovations to the lagoon family picnic pavilion and restroom facilities.”

There are plans for a new park in a greenspace the city owns at 2149 32nd Street SE. The master plan includes nature trails, a boardwalk, picnic shelter, enclosed pavilion, nature-based playground and parking. Marquardt said the city will meet with neighbors in the coming months to finalize plans for the property.

The lodges are scheduled to be renovated at Martin Luther King Jr. Park and Roosevelt Park.

The master plan also outlines potential development on the riverfront in coordination with the Grand River Restoration Project.

“The river is such a big project,” Marquardt said. “Residents can begin to see some changes that are being designed for Sixth Street Park and Canal Park. We’ll be looking at ways to update trail connections through those park spaces and make those spaces more usable.”

Read the full master plan here.