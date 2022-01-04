Grand Rapids parks launch snowshoeing and sledding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a long stretch of unusually warm temperatures, West Michigan is finally seeing some snow and the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is starting up winter activities.

Free sled and winter clothes rentals will be available at a couple locations beginning Jan. 8. Mulick Park (1632 Sylvan Ave. SE) and Plaster Creek Park (2401 Buchanan Ave. SW) will be stocked with the winter supplies from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday, weather permitting.

The sled rental program is provided through Grand Rapids Thrive Outside initiative, the goal of which is to get more urban families enjoying the outdoors.

Pop-up sledding events at hills across the park system will be announced on the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Facebook and Instagram pages as weather permits.

Indian Trails Golf Course will be hosting more winter activities like fat tire biking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing at its location on 2776 Kalamazoo Ave. SE daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Its trail system features a 2-mile cross-country ski and snowshoe loop and a 3.7-mile fat tire bike loop.

To use the trail system, there is a daily fee of $3 or a season pass for $15. Both passes can be purchased online here. Snowshoes are included with admission. Fat tire bikes and cross-country skis are not available for rental.

The clubhouse will be open and staffed for snowshoe rentals and snack sales Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays noon to 4 p.m.