GR park care robot gets its name: Turfy McTankface

The TurfTank One line-painting robot. (Courtesy city of Grand Rapids)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department has a new team member: Turfy McTankface.

That’s the name given to the new robot that will paint lines on the athletic fields around the city.

Residents voted to choose a nickname from among 25 finalists and the winner was announced Monday. Linus and Michelawngelo came in second and third place.

The robot, branded the TurfTank One, uses GPS to paint precise lines on fields. With a current three-year lease, it will save Grand Rapids $5,000 each year, the city says.

Turfy McTankface is expected to get to work this week.