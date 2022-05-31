GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has opened its first accessible canoe and kayak launch.

The EZ launch is open at Riverside Park, located at 2001 Monroe Ave. NE, the city said in a Tuesday release.

The city also replaced a portable restroom near the parking lot with an accessible one, added handicap parking spaces and added paved pathways from the parking lot to the launch that are 8-feet wide.

The project was funded with a $150,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and $80,000 from Grand Rapids’ parks millage fund, the city said.

Kayaking events throughout the summer, including family paddle night and guided kayaking adventures, will use the launch.