GR officials unveil economic development and mobility plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the city of Grand Rapids continues to prosper, city officials are taking steps to make sure everyone reaps the benefits.

City commissioners got their first look at the Equitable Economic Development and Mobility Strategic Plan on Tuesday.

The plan is designed to address what the city calls disparities among some residents, despite economic growth.

“I think any change of this magnitude requires significant lift,” said Joe Jones, Grand Rapids’ 2nd Ward city commissioner. “And I think that we have the resources and the will the carry this out.”

Thirty community members took part in drafting the plan. More details on the initiative can be found on grandrapidsmi.gov.

——-

Online:

Grand Rapids Economic Opportunity Dashboard