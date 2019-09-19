2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police Department says two people were injured in a shooting.

It happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 1800 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

Officers say the victims are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. Dan Adams says one of the victims is a young teenage girl. Adams says the other victim is an adult male in his late teens or early 20s.

Investigators say the scene is safe, but folks should expect a road closure. Officers say drivers should use Newark and Giddings avenues as alternative routes.

As of Thursday evening, officers didn’t have any suspect information they could provide.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.